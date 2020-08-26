Q2 2020 Scandi Standard AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, everybody. Welcome back from your holiday. On the front page, you see how that we delivered strong organic growth over several years. And this quarter, we have got a more stable development due to the COVID-19 impact. You also here see a stable EBITDA margin over time. And in this quarter, we deliver a very strong margin.



All in all, due to the COVID-19, we see a strong shift from Foodservice to Retail. Retail's share is up about 10 percentage points, so representing about 70% of business. Foodservice is down about 6 percentage points of the total business, representing about 15%. Also good to see that we are, during the end of this