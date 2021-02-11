Q4 2020 Scandi Standard AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to today's Scandi Standard Interim Report for the Fourth Quarter of 2020. My name is Jordan, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)



I'm now going to hand over to Leif Bergvall Hansen to begin. Leif, please go ahead.



Leif Stig Hansen - Scandi Standard AB(publ)-CEO - President & MD



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Scandi Standard interim report presentation.



If you look on Page 1, you can see our historic annual growth of around 7% per year. Where we see this in 2020, that revenue growth had been flat, but you also see a stable margin development over time.



Going more and flipping the page into Page 3, looking a bit more in Q4. It could be sold -- show our resilience in challenging environment, 3% net sales growth in local currency and 1% drop in SEK due to currency. The Retail business proved resilient to COVID-19 effect, but also challenges within Foodservice and Export segments. We delivered a 4.8% adjusted