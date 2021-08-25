Q2 2021 Scandi Standard AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Otto Drakenberg - Scandi Standard AB(publ)-Interim MD&CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of Scandi Standard's quarter 2 results. I'm Otto Drakenberg, I'm the acting CEO of Scandi Standard. With me today, I have Julia Lagerqvist, our CFO. Welcome, Julia.



Julia Lagerqvist - Scandi Standard AB(publ)-CFO



Thank you.



Otto Drakenberg - Scandi Standard AB(publ)-Interim MD&CEO



First, a few words about myself as this is my first quarterly presentation for Scandi Standard. I took on this role in June because I think this is a fantastic opportunity. With my background