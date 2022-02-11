Q4 2021 Scandi Standard AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Otto Drakenberg - Scandi Standard AB(publ)-Interim MD&CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone, and very welcome to this presentation of Scandi Standard's Year-End 2021 Results. I am, as said, Otto Drakenberg, I'm the acting CEO of Scandi Standard. And with me today, I have again Julia Lagerqvist, the company's CFO. Next slide, please. During the fourth quarter of 2021, Scandi Standard business continued to face a number of challenges, as we also indicated in our quarter 3 report. At the same time, we have made significant progress on our improvement program as previously communicated, and compensated cost inflation losses in our RTC business in Denmark, reduced export prices and effects of reduced throughput in