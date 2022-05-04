Q1 2022 Scandi Standard AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Scandi Standard Interim Report for the First Quarter 2022. May 04, 2022



Jonas TunestÃ¥l - Scandi Standard AB(publ)-MD&CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of Scandi Standard's results for Q1 2022. I'm Jonas TunestÃ¥l, the new CEO and Managing Director of Scandi Standard since the 1st of April. With me today, I have Julia Lagerqvist, our CFO, and I'm extra pleased to have her by my side since I joined Scandi Standard after the quarter that will be presented today.



And as some of you might know, I have spent all my career in the meat industry, having been with KLS Ugglarps and Danish Crown for 23 years, the latest 8 years in group management in Danish Crown and responsible for the Swedish business, KLS Ugglarps. And Danish Crown is one of