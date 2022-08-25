Q2 2022 Scandi Standard AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Scandi Standard Interim Report for the Second Quarter 2022. My name is Charlie, and I'll be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions)



I'll now hand the call over to Jonas TunestÃ¥l, CEO, to begin. Jonas, please go ahead.



Jonas TunestÃ¥l - Scandi Standard AB(publ)-MD&CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of Scandi Standard's results for Q2 2022. I'm Jonas TunestÃ¥l, the CEO and Managing Director of Scandi Standard. With me, I have Julia Lagerqvist, our CFO, and I'm pleased to have her by my side today to report the results for the first quarter under my head.



So next slide, please. All of us are currently expanding a challenging market environment with lots of uncertainties. And I'm very pleased to report that we have managed to largely compensate the cost inflation, we've been exposed to during the last year. However, we have chosen to terminate some projects, which have resulted in write-downs of