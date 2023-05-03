Q1 2023 Scandi Standard AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Jonas TunestÃ¥l - Scandi Standard AB(publ)-MD&CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of Scandi Standard's Results for Q1 2023. I'mÂ Jonas TunestÃ¥l, CEO and Managing Director, of Scandi Standard. With me, I haveÂ Julia Lagerqvist, our CFO, and I'm pleased to have her by my side today to report a strong result in a challenging market.



So next slide, please.Â And on this slide, you can see this is another step towards full recovery. We have had 18% growth, and we have compensated for part of the inflation, and we also delivered strong export markets. So we have delivered an EBIT of SEK 93 million, and it's a strong EBIT improvement compared to last year, but still, a material