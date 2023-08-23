Q2 2023 Scandi Standard AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Jonas TunestÃ¥l - Scandi Standard AB(publ)-MD&CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of Scandi Standard's result for Q2 2023. I'm Jonas TunestÃ¥l, CEO and Managing Director of Scandi Standard. And with me, I have Julia Lagerqvist, our CFO, and I'm pleased to have her by my side today, and I'm glad to report continued earnings improvement and a strong cash flow in the second quarter.



So next slide, please. So this is another important step on our journey to full recovery. This gradually allows me to turn focus on a turnaround to long-term value creation. And as you can