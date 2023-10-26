Q3 2023 Scandi Standard AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of Scandi Standard's results for Q3 2023. I'm Jonas TunestÃ¥l, CEO and Managing Director, Scandi Standard. And with me, I have Julia Lagerqvist, our CFO, and I'm pleased to have her by my side today, and I'm glad to report continued margins improvement and a strong cash flow in the third quarter.



Next slide, please. And this is another step on our journey to improve our margins, and we have now recovered our earnings to historical numbers. And this allows me to turn focus from turnaround to long-term value creation. And we see a 2% top line growth and 8% higher harvest volume. And it is encouraging