Scandi Standard AB (publ) Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 28, 2023 / NTS GMT

Jonas TunestÃ¥l Scandi Standard AB(publ)-MD&CEO



(video playing) So hi, everyone, and welcome everyone to you that are present here and the one that are following us broadcast from remote. I want to welcome you here to follow and listen into Scandi Standard first capital market day. My name is Jonas TunestÃ¥l, and I'm the CEO of Scandi Standard. Today, I will introduce our financial targets and introduce you to Scandi Standard and our roadmap and strategy to achieve them.



And we have a wonderful day ahead of us, so I will go direct to the agenda. And it will be divided into six chapters, the introduction, then we have convenient, versatile and tasteful, then we will have the chapter four affordable because it's sustainable, then responsible, safe and nutritious, and then we will talk about climbing the value ladder, and at the end, we will sum up with objectives and investment priorities.



And they will be presented by various members in the management team that are present here today. But let's jump in to the first part, which is