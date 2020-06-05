Virtu Financial Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 05, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Virtu Financial Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Mr. Robert Greifeld. Sir, the floor is yours.



Robert Greifeld - Virtu Financial, Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Bob Greifeld, Chairman of our Board of Directors, and I will be presiding at this meeting.



On behalf of the Board and the officers of Virtu Financial, I am pleased to welcome all of you to the 2020 virtual annual meeting of stockholders. It is 9:00 a.m. and in accordance with the amended and restated bylaws of the company, I call to order this annual meeting of stockholders.



We hope all of you and your loved ones are safe and healthy, and we appreciate your attending our 2020 meeting. All of our stockholders were mailed the notice of Internet availability. Copies of our proxy statement and annual report were mailed to those stockholders who have so requested. Additionally, our proxy statement and