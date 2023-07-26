Q2 2023 Virtu Financial Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you, Harry, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Our second quarter results were released this morning and are available on our website. With us today on this morning's call, we have Mr. Douglas Cifu, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Joseph Molluso, our Co-President and Co-Chief Operating Officer; Ms. Cindy Lee, our Deputy Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Sean Galvin, our Chief Financial Officer.



We will begin with prepared remarks and then take your questions. First, a few reminders. Today's call may include forward-looking statements, which represent Virtu's current belief regarding future events and are therefore,