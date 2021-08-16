Aug 16, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Christer Hansson

Storskogen Group AB (publ) - Head of Business Area - Trade

* Daniel Samuel Kaplan

Storskogen Group AB (publ) - Co-founder & CEO

* Jonas CedÃ¥s

* Lena Glader

Storskogen Group AB (publ) - CFO



Daniel Samuel Kaplan - Storskogen Group AB(publ)-Co-founder&CEO



Hi, and welcome to Storskogen and our quarterly presentation for the second quarter 2021. My name is Daniel Kaplan. I'm the CEO and Co-Founder of Storskogen. Together with me, I have Lena Glader, CFO.



Today, we'll, as usual, have 3 sections, presentation of the quarterly report. We'll go deeper into our business area Trade together with Christer Hansson, who's heading that business area as well as with Jonas CedÃ¥s, who's the CEO of BÃ¥stad-Gruppen, 1 of our business units. So how do we perform in the second quarter?



We had