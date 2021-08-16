Aug 16, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Presentation
Aug 16, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Christer Hansson
Storskogen Group AB (publ) - Head of Business Area - Trade
* Daniel Samuel Kaplan
Storskogen Group AB (publ) - Co-founder & CEO
* Jonas CedÃ¥s
* Lena Glader
Storskogen Group AB (publ) - CFO
=====================
Daniel Samuel Kaplan - Storskogen Group AB(publ)-Co-founder&CEO
Hi, and welcome to Storskogen and our quarterly presentation for the second quarter 2021. My name is Daniel Kaplan. I'm the CEO and Co-Founder of Storskogen. Together with me, I have Lena Glader, CFO.
Today, we'll, as usual, have 3 sections, presentation of the quarterly report. We'll go deeper into our business area Trade together with Christer Hansson, who's heading that business area as well as with Jonas CedÃ¥s, who's the CEO of BÃ¥stad-Gruppen, 1 of our business units. So how do we perform in the second quarter?
We had
Q2 2021 Storskogen Group AB (publ) Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 16, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...