Aug 16, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Presentation

Aug 16, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Christer Hansson

Storskogen Group AB (publ) - Head of Business Area - Trade

* Daniel Samuel Kaplan

Storskogen Group AB (publ) - Co-founder & CEO

* Jonas Cedås

* Lena Glader

Storskogen Group AB (publ) - CFO



Hi, and welcome to Storskogen and our quarterly presentation for the second quarter 2021. My name is Daniel Kaplan. I'm the CEO and Co-Founder of Storskogen. Together with me, I have Lena Glader, CFO.



Today, we'll, as usual, have 3 sections, presentation of the quarterly report. We'll go deeper into our business area Trade together with Christer Hansson, who's heading that business area as well as with Jonas Cedås, who's the CEO of Båstad-Gruppen, 1 of our business units. So how do we perform in the second quarter?



We had