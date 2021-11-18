Nov 18, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Daniel Samuel Kaplan

Storskogen Group AB (publ) - Co-founder & CEO

* Lena Glader

Storskogen Group AB (publ) - CFO



Conference Call Participants

* Johan Dahl

Danske Bank A/S, Research Division - Analyst



Daniel Samuel Kaplan - Storskogen Group AB(publ)-Co-founder&CEO



Good morning. And a warm welcome to Storskogen's presentation -- earnings presentation for the third quarter 2021. As you know, this is our first report as a listed company. My name is Daniel Kaplan. I'm the CEO and Co-Founder of Storskogen. And today, with me, I have my eminent CFO, Lena Glader.



We'll be spending the next 60 minutes together with you, 25 minutes presenting Storskogen. And after that, answering whatever questions you may have in a Q&A session. If you want to ask a