Q4 2021 Storskogen Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Daniel Kaplan - Storskogen Group AB - Co-Founder & CEO



Hi and welcome -- good morning and hi and welcome to Storskogen's presentation of our full year 2021 as well as our fourth quarter. My name is Daniel Kaplan; I am the CEO and Co-Founder of Storskogen, and together with me today I have Lena Glader, CFO. So, let's get into it.



First, a brief recap of Storskogen. As you might know, we are in international compounder. We have an infinite ownership model. We buy small- and medium-sized enterprises and we never intend to sell them. We take care of them and we nourish them and our ambition is to be the very best owner of these companies.



We're gradually moving into new geographies and new industries creating a truly resilient portfolio of companies. We want to be independent of various macro and micro trends and, therefore, we can produce good cash flows and strong results regardless of what happens in the world around us.



We have currently almost SEK26 billion in turnover, SEK2.8 billion in EBITA and more than 10,000 employees. We've done 176 acquisitions since we were