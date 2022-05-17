May 17, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Daniel Samuel Kaplan - Storskogen Group AB(publ)-Co-founder&CEO
Good morning, and welcome to Storskogen's presentation of our first quarter report of 2022. My name is Daniel Kaplan. I'm the CEO and one of the co-founders of Storskogen. And together with me today, I have Lena Glader, CFO. So looking at today's agenda, after a brief recap of Storskogen where we are today, we'll go into the Q1 highlights. Lena will tell you more about our financial performance. We'll have an interview with our Head of Business Area Trade, Christer Hansson, to talk about our new verticals. Finally, some key takeaways and then, of course, Q&A.
So first, a brief recap of Storskogen. We are an international compounder. We buy small- and medium-sized companies, and we try to take care of them with the vision to be the very best owner of these companies. We have an infinite ownership agenda. And so far, we've never sold off for any company or discontinued operations. We have currently about SEK 33 billion as turnover and SEK 3.6 billion in annual
Q1 2022 Storskogen Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
May 17, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...