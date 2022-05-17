Q1 2022 Storskogen Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Daniel Samuel Kaplan - Storskogen Group AB(publ)-Co-founder&CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Storskogen's presentation of our first quarter report of 2022. My name is Daniel Kaplan. I'm the CEO and one of the co-founders of Storskogen. And together with me today, I have Lena Glader, CFO. So looking at today's agenda, after a brief recap of Storskogen where we are today, we'll go into the Q1 highlights. Lena will tell you more about our financial performance. We'll have an interview with our Head of Business Area Trade, Christer Hansson, to talk about our new verticals. Finally, some key takeaways and then, of course, Q&A.



So first, a brief recap of Storskogen. We are an international compounder. We buy small- and medium-sized companies, and we try to take care of them with the vision to be the very best owner of these companies. We have an infinite ownership agenda. And so far, we've never sold off for any company or discontinued operations. We have currently about SEK 33 billion as turnover and SEK 3.6 billion in annual