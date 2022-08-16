Q2 2022 Storskogen Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Daniel Samuel Kaplan - Storskogen Group AB(publ)-Co-founder&CEO



Hi, and welcome to Storskogen and the presentation of our second quarter. My name is Daniel Kaplan, I'm the CEO and Co-Founder. And together with me today, I have Lena Glader, CFO.



So first, a brief introduction to Storskogen. We are an infinite compounder. We buy small- and medium-sized companies. We have an infinite ownership agenda. We are really long term in the way we view things. We have approximately SEK 36 billion in turnover rolling 12 months and SEK 3.7 billion in EBITA.



And the people doing all the work, more than 12,000 people distributed across 28 countries. We have 4 market areas and 9 investment teams globally working to support our companies and to acquiring new.



So we have 3 business areas: Services, Trade and Industry. Services headed by Peter Ahlgren, 7 verticals and 61 business units and almost 5,000 -- more than 5,000 employees, actually, and about 1/3 of our entire turnover. We have Trade headed by Christer Hansson, 34