Q4 2022 Storskogen Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Daniel Samuel Kaplan - Storskogen Group AB(publ)-Co-founder&CEO



Hi, and welcome to Storskogen and our presentation of the fourth quarter. So my name is Daniel Kaplan. I'm the CEO and one of the co-founders of Storskogen. And together with me today, I have Lena Glader, CFO.



So let's get going. First, Storskogen in brief. We are an international group of businesses. We have annual sales -- net sales of SEK 37.4 billion for the rolling 12 months and an EBITDA of SEK 3.5 billion. We have 3 business areas: Services, Trade and Industry, and 14 verticals below that.



So looking at Services, making up of 32% of our turnover, 62 business units and 7 verticals and 5,000 employees. We have Trade headed up by Christer Hansson, 35 business units, a little bit more than 2,000 employees and 4 verticals. And finally, Industry headed up by Fredrik Bergegard, making up 39% of our turnover with 3 verticals and more than 5,000 employees. All in all, almost 13,000 employees, in fact. And our reason for our existence, our mission is to