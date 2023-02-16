Feb 16, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Daniel Samuel Kaplan - Storskogen Group AB(publ)-Co-founder&CEO
Hi, and welcome to Storskogen and our presentation of the fourth quarter. So my name is Daniel Kaplan. I'm the CEO and one of the co-founders of Storskogen. And together with me today, I have Lena Glader, CFO.
So let's get going. First, Storskogen in brief. We are an international group of businesses. We have annual sales -- net sales of SEK 37.4 billion for the rolling 12 months and an EBITDA of SEK 3.5 billion. We have 3 business areas: Services, Trade and Industry, and 14 verticals below that.
So looking at Services, making up of 32% of our turnover, 62 business units and 7 verticals and 5,000 employees. We have Trade headed up by Christer Hansson, 35 business units, a little bit more than 2,000 employees and 4 verticals. And finally, Industry headed up by Fredrik Bergegard, making up 39% of our turnover with 3 verticals and more than 5,000 employees. All in all, almost 13,000 employees, in fact. And our reason for our existence, our mission is to
Q4 2022 Storskogen Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 16, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...