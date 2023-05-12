May 12, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Storskogen Q1 Presentation for 2023. (Operator Instructions)
Now I will hand the conference over to the CEO, Daniel Kaplan; and CFO, Lena Glader. Please begin your meeting.
Daniel Samuel Kaplan - Storskogen Group AB(publ)-Co-founder&CEO
Hi, everybody. Great to have you listening in. So my name is Daniel Kaplan, I'm the CEO and one of the co-founders of Storskogen. And together with me today, I have Lena Glader, CFO.
Lena Glader - Storskogen Group AB(publ)-CFO
Good morning.
Daniel Samuel Kaplan - Storskogen Group AB(publ)-Co-founder&CEO
Good morning. So let's jump right into it. First, Storskogen in brief. I think you all know us by now, but still a brief look, SEK 37 billion about in sales, SEK 3.5 billion in annual EBITA these last 12 months. And the average size might be an
Q1 2023 Storskogen Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
May 12, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
