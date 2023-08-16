Q2 2023 Storskogen Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Hi, and welcome to Storskogen in our presentation of the second quarter. My name is Daniel Kaplan, CEO and Co-Founder of Storskogen. Together with me today, Lena Glader, CFO.



So let's get into it directly. First, a brief recap of Storskogen. We're an international group of businesses, SEK 37 billion in sales, EBITA of SEK 3.5 billion.



Our mission is to empower our business to realize their full potential. We believe that we are uniquely positioned to identify, acquire and develop market leaders with sustainable business models with an infinite ownership horizon. And what we offer our investors is profitable growth and resilience, resilience to manage risk through diversification. And the reason we have this is that