Q3 2023 Storskogen Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Daniel Samuel Kaplan - Storskogen Group AB(publ)-Co-founder&CEO
Hi, and welcome to Storskogen's presentation of our third quarter report. My name is Daniel Kaplan, I'm the CEO and co-founder, and together with me presenting today is Lena Glader, CFO.
So welcome. Let's turn to the first page diving directly into Q3 highlights. In short, it was a business as usual quarter in line with our expectations. We focused on cash flows and I think we saw some good results from that. Sales SEK 8.3 billion, organic net sales growth minus 2% with an adjusted EBITA of SEK 726 million. Organic EBITA growth of minus 9%, the EBITA margin, 8.7%, slightly below last year. Year to date however, margin wise we're at 9.4%, still better than last year.
So looking at some key events
