Q3 2023 Storskogen Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Hi, and welcome to Storskogen's presentation of our third quarter report. My name is Daniel Kaplan, I'm the CEO and co-founder, and together with me presenting today is Lena Glader, CFO.



So welcome. Let's turn to the first page diving directly into Q3 highlights. In short, it was a business as usual quarter in line with our expectations. We focused on cash flows and I think we saw some good results from that. Sales SEK 8.3 billion, organic net sales growth minus 2% with an adjusted EBITA of SEK 726 million. Organic EBITA growth of minus 9%, the EBITA margin, 8.7%, slightly below last year. Year to date however, margin wise we're at 9.4%, still better than last year.



So looking at some key events