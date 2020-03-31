Mar 31, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to I-Mab Year-end 2019 Financial Results and Business Update Conference call. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Jielun Zhu, I-Mab's Chief Financial Officer and Director. Please go ahead.
Jielun Zhu - I-Mab - CFO & Director
Thank you, operator. Welcome to the I-Mab Year-end 2019 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. Earlier today, we issued a press release providing a review of our financial results for this period as well as an overview of our recent corporate highlights and upcoming milestones. The press release can be accessed on the Investors portion of our website at http.ir.i-mabbiopharma.com.
Joining me today on the call from I-Mab's senior management team are Dr. Jingwu Zang, our Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director; and Dr. Joan Shen, our Chief Executive Officer and Director. Dr. Zang will provide a high-level overview of our vision, recent achievements and upcoming milestones; and Dr. Shen will comment on
Full Year 2019 I-Mab Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 31, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...