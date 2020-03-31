Full Year 2019 I-Mab Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 31, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator. Welcome to the I-Mab Year-end 2019 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. Earlier today, we issued a press release providing a review of our financial results for this period as well as an overview of our recent corporate highlights and upcoming milestones. The press release can be accessed on the Investors portion of our website at http.ir.i-mabbiopharma.com.



Joining me today on the call from I-Mab's senior management team are Dr. Jingwu Zang, our Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director; and Dr. Joan Shen, our Chief Executive Officer and Director. Dr. Zang will provide a high-level overview of our vision, recent achievements and upcoming milestones; and Dr. Shen will comment on