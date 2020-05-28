I-Mab Update Conference Call Transcript

May 28, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Jielun Zhu - I-Mab - CFO & Director



Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. Last night, after market close, we issued a press release announcing that we have successfully completed part 1 of our randomized double-blind clinical study of TJM2, our proprietary GM-CSF antibody in patients with cytokine release syndrome associated with severe COVID-19. The press release can be accessed on the investors portion of our website at http://i-mabbiopharma.com. Joining me today on the call from I-Mab's senior management team are Dr. Jingwu Zang, our Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director; and Dr. Joan Shen, our Chief Executive Officer and Director; and I am Jielun Zhu, the CFO of the company.



Dr. Joan will provide background of the TJM2 clinical program, discuss the scientific rationale of inhibiting GM-CSF in severe COVID-19 patients and give an overview of the current study we're conducting.



Dr. Shen will then share more details of the clinical trial design and the status, including preliminary findings from part 1 of the study, and we'll discuss our plan to move