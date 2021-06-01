I-Mab at Jefferies Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Jun 01, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT

Dingding Shi - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Kelly Shi, one of the biotech equity analyst at Jefferies. Thank you for attending our virtual health care conference. We are very pleased to have Dr. Zang Jingwu, Founder and Director of I-Mab Biopharma joining us today for this fireside chat.



I-Mab has made a tremendous progress since the IPO in early 2020, among which the first data from CD47 antibody and AbbVie partnership as well as the ASCO update of their CD73 combo have attracted great attention from investors. But [for not] missing a broad pipeline outside of these 2 IO candidates, I think we're going to start out with Dr. Zang give us an overview for I-Mab, what the milestones that company has made since the IPO, and what are the key learnings so far. Dr. Zang?



Jingwu Zhang Zang - I-Mab - Founder, Honorary Chairman & Director



Thank you, Kelly. We have made remarkable progress in those 3 areas of business. The first area where major progress is made is related to the pipeline development.