Jun 07, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Jingwu Zhang Zang - I-Mab - Founder & Chairman
(technical difficulty)
Now as you can imagine, tumor has a very high level of metabolism leading to abandoned production of its product NOC and our accumulation of NOC within the tumor markering (inaudible), and that's the issue we're dealing with.
Now antibody modality has an advantage in complete inhibition of CD73 possibly. And the reason is that this inhibition is a noncompetitive. It's a lasting and sustained inhibition. And can need to complete shut out of [Emerson] possibly. Now if you look at the far end on the lower left corner, you can see that this particular experiment compares the effect of small molecule versus antibody, antibody is being the (inaudible) represented by the (inaudible). It's a uliledlimab-based our CD73 antibody. And small molecule is a reference, small molecule.
As you can see, when the increased levels of AMP, the effect of small molecule is overcome by the increased the level of AMP and around 10 micromolar level. Effect of -- the inhibitor effect of the small molecule is completely lost. On the
I-Mab to Discuss Phase 1 Data on Highly Differentiated CD73 Antibody Uliledlimab at ASCO 2021 Call Transcript
Jun 07, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...