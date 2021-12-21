I-Mab Corporate Call Transcript

Dec 21, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Tianyi Zhang - I-Mab - Executive Director of IR



Good morning or good evening. Thank you for standing by. This is Tianyi Zhang, IR Head of I-Mab Pharma. Thank you for joining the conference call today. Yesterday, I-Mab announced strengthening of the management team to accelerate global pipeline development and the transformation towards commercialization.



Dr. Andrew Zhu, a internationally renowned oncologist was appointed as President and Board of Director to lead the company's R&D organization, focusing on global pipeline developments. Today's call, we will have the management team to give you more insights of the new appointment and the company's development strategy.



Joining me today from I-Mab's senior management team include Dr. Jingwu Zhang, Founder and Chairman of I-Mab; Dr. Andrew Zhu, President of I-Mab; and Mr. John Long, CFO of I-Mab. Now I'd like to turn the call to Dr. Jingwu Zhang, Founder and Chairman of I-Mab. Dr. Zhang, please?



Jingwu Zhang Zang - I-Mab - Founder & Chairman



Thank you, Tianyi. Good evening or good