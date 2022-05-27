I-Mab TJD5 Phase 2 Clinical Trial Data Update Call Transcript

May 27, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Tyler Ehler -



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for dialing in today. Yesterday, after market hours, we published a press release sharing our updated Phase II clinical data with a data cutoff date of March 29, 2022.



In today's discussion, we'll go through uliledlimab's key differentiating factors, the most updated Phase II clinical data as well as our global clinical development plan.



With that, I'll hand it over to Dr. Zhu.



Andrew X. Zhu - I-Mab - Member of Scientific Advisory Board, President & Director



Thank you, Tyler. Thank you all for joining this call, particularly with ASCO just approaching us next week.



During today's meeting, we would like to share with you the latest encouraging Phase II clinical data of our differentiated CD73 antibody uliledlimab.



In early 2022, we submitted an abstract of uliledlimab the initial Phase II data to ASCO, with the data cutoff date of December 13, 2021. Since then, we're very pleased that the data has matured significantly. Therefore, after the ASCO embargo, we would like to take