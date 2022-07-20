I-Mab R&D Day Transcript

Jul 20, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Jingwu Zhang Zang - I-Mab - Founder, Chairman & Acting CEO
First of all, I would like to take this opportunity to welcome you all to our R&D Day. R&D day is an important annual event for the company and has been the company's tradition to showcase our research and pipeline development and share our excitement with investors, experts and our partners.
Without further ado, I would like to take the first 15 to 20 minutes to set a stage for today's R&D presentation and more specifically, discuss how to best position the company in this turbulent market to focus our resources on our key business priorities and deliver high-value milestones and catalysts.
Now what is the company's competitive advantage or differentiation -- over the years, we have successfully demonstrated that I-Mab's competitive advantage and differentiation is our R&D capability in the area of immuno-oncology. We have been focusing on global innovation to develop biologics with first-in-class, best-in-class potential. We have done well in this regard with multiple examples. Since 2016, we have created 3
