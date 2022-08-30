Half Year 2022 I-Mab Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2022 / 12:15PM GMT

Tyler Ehler -



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Biopharma Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call for the 6 months ended June 30, 2022. This is Tyler Ehler here. I'm at Senior Director of Investor Relations. (Operator Instructions). Earlier today, we issued a press release providing a review of our financial results for the 6 months ended June 30, 2022, as well as an overview of our recent corporate highlights and upcoming milestones. The press release can be accessed on the Investor Relations portion of our website at ir.i-mabbiopharma.com.



Joining me today on the call from I-Mab's senior management team are Dr. Jingwu Zang, our Founder, Chairman and acting CEO; Dr. Andrew Zhu, our President; Mr. John Long, our CFO; and Mr. Richard Yeh, our Chief Operating Officer.



Dr. Zang will provide a high-level overview of our recent achievements and upcoming milestones, while Dr. Andrew Zhu will provide an update on our R&D progress. And finally, Mr. John Long will then provide a summary of our financial results for the 6 months ended June 30, 2022.



Before we turn the call