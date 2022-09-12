Sep 12, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Tyler Ehler -



Good morning to our stakeholders dialed in from the U.S., and good evening to our stakeholders dialed in from China, and good afternoon to anyone dialing in from Europe.



I'd like to thank you all for standing by, and I'd like to welcome you all to the I-Mab Biopharma discussion highlighting the Phase II data of lemzoparlimab in combination of azacitidine and patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndrome that we recently presented at ESMO.



Today's session will be followed by a brief Q&A session. The press release can also be accessed on the Investors portion of our website. Joining me on today's call from I-Mab's senior management team are Dr. Andrew Zhu, President of I-Mab; and Dr. John Hayslip, I-Mab's Chief Medical Officer.



Please note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements relating to the company's future performance and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability as established by the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.



Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to