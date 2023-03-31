Mar 31, 2023 / 12:15PM GMT
Tyler Ehler - I-Mab - Senior Director of IR
Good morning to everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning. Thank you all for standing by, and I'd like to take this opportunity to welcome you all to the I-Mab Biopharma Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call.
This is Tyler Ehler here, I-Mab's Senior Director of Investor Relations.
(Operator Instructions) At the end of this call, we'll conduct a Q&A session and instructions will follow at that time. Earlier today, we issued a press release providing a review of our financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022, as well as an overview of our recent corporate highlights and upcoming milestones. The press release can be accessed on the Investor Relations tab on our website at ir.i-mabbiopharma.com.
Joining me today on the call from I-Mab's senior management team are Dr. Jingwu Zang, our Founder and Chairman; Dr. Andrew Zhu, our acting CEO; and Mr. Richard Yeh, our Interim CFO and COO.
To start, Dr. Andrew Zhu will provide a high-level overview of our recent achievements
Full Year 2022 I-Mab Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 31, 2023 / 12:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...