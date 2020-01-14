Full Year 2019 Watkin Jones PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 14, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Richard Simpson - Watkin Jones PLC - CEO



So good morning and welcome to the Watkin Jones' preliminary results. For those of you who don't know me, my name is Richard Simpson. I'm the Chief Executive, and I'm really pleased to be standing in front of you this morning with this set of results to run you through. We're going to do it by -- I'm going to give you a quick overview as to some of the highlights of the year, then Phil is going to run you through a slightly deeper dive in some of the financials. I'm then going to pick back up and just update you any developments or anything that's evolved across the markets. And then I'll summarize. I think at that stage, we'll go to Q&A. So if possible, could you save up your questions as for the Q&A at the end?



So in terms of the highlights, the overview, then I think it's characterized by another successful year in growth. The strategy is working, and I think that definitely sits in good contrast to the difficult wider UK market. It definitely shows that Watkin Jones is the UK's market leader in developing and managing residential for rent. I