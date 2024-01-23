Full Year 2023 Watkin Jones PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 23, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Alex Pease Watkin Jones Group Ltd-CEO



Good morning all and thank you very much for coming this morning and welcome to the 2023 financial year-end results for Watkin Jones. For those that don't know me, I'm Alex Pease, I'm the Chief Executive for Ken Jones, and I'll be joined in the presentation this morning by our CFO, Sarah Sergeant. The agenda for this morning will begin with a short overview from myself, reflecting on the last year, before looking at some of the key focus areas for the business as we move forward. Sarah will then take you through the FY '23 financial performance and the outlook for FY '24, and also touch on our progress with ESG and our Future Foundations programs.



I will provide an update on the market and the robust fundamentals supporting the sectors we operate. I will then take some time to review some of the areas and opportunities where we believe we can broaden our resilience, adaptability, and earning potential as a business. The presentations should take about 40 minutes, and we'll then have time for Q&A of about 20 minutes. And I have been asked to note if