Aug 19, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Wagners Full Year Results Briefing for 2019. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Cameron Coleman, CEO of Wagners Holding Company Limited. Thank you, and please go ahead.



Cameron Coleman - Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO



Good evening, everyone. Welcome to today's presentation to discuss our results for the past 12 months. I'll have Denis Wagner, our Chairman; and Fergus Hume, our CFO, on the call with me today.



As you can see on the slides, we have increased sales as a result of strong activity in the transport and quarry business. However, this has been partially offset by lower cement sales as a result of our dispute with Boral and lower-than-anticipated activity in the precast business.



Our pro forma EBIT of $25.6 million is down on prior year but is also in line with the latest guidance we gave. Our operating cash flow is only slightly lower