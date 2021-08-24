Aug 24, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Cameron Coleman - Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our full year results presentation. I'm joined today by our CFO, Fergus Hume; and Executive General Manager of our Technologies business, Michael Kemp.



I'm pleased to be able to say that the company is back on track. 2021 has shown great improvement when compared to last year. Overall revenue is up 28% to $323 million. The EBIT result of over $25 million is a significant improvement as well. The business has continued to experience growth over the full year period, as highlighted on release of our first half results. This result has been driven by growth in cement and concrete volumes, increased