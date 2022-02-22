Feb 22, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Cameron Coleman - Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our half year results presentation. I'm joined today by our CFO, Fergus Hume; and the CEO of our Earth Friendly Concrete Business, Michael Kemp.



To date, 2022 is on target, delivering growth on the first half of last year. Overall revenue of $172 million for the first half was slightly ahead of the second half FY '21 and is up 10% on the first half of last year. The business has delivered an operating EBIT result of $12.6 million if we exclude the investment made into our Earth Friendly Concrete technology, a significant improvement on the prior corresponding period. This result has been driven by strong demand