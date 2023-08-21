Aug 21, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

Sam Wells - NWR Communications Pty Ltd - Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Wagners' FY '23 Results Webinar. My name is Sam Wells from NWR Communications and joining me from the company today is Managing Director, Cameron Coleman; Chief Financial Officer, Fergus Hume; as well as Denis Wagner, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board. Following a brief summary of the update release to the ASX aftermarket yesterday, we will have some time for Q&A with the management team. There will be a choice of two options. First, research analysts will be able to raise your hand via Zoom should you wish to ask a verbal question of the management team or we will take written questions via the Q&A function at the bottom of your Zoom screen. We will endeavor to get to all questions asked.



And thank you. Over to you, Cameron.



Cameron Coleman - Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Sam, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to our full year results release for FY '23. The second half of FY '23 was a significant