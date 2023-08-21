Aug 21, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT
Sam Wells - NWR Communications Pty Ltd - Director
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Wagners' FY '23 Results Webinar. My name is Sam Wells from NWR Communications and joining me from the company today is Managing Director, Cameron Coleman; Chief Financial Officer, Fergus Hume; as well as Denis Wagner, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board. Following a brief summary of the update release to the ASX aftermarket yesterday, we will have some time for Q&A with the management team. There will be a choice of two options. First, research analysts will be able to raise your hand via Zoom should you wish to ask a verbal question of the management team or we will take written questions via the Q&A function at the bottom of your Zoom screen. We will endeavor to get to all questions asked.
And thank you. Over to you, Cameron.
Cameron Coleman - Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Thank you, Sam, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to our full year results release for FY '23. The second half of FY '23 was a significant
Full Year 2023 Wagners Holding Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 21, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...