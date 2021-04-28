Q1 2021 Scandic Hotels Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Jens Mathiesen - Scandic Hotels Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, operator, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining this presentation of Scandic's first quarter result. I'm here together with our CFO, Jan Johansson; and our Head of Investor Relations, Henrik Vikstrom. Please turn to Page 2, where I will start going through a brief summary.



As you all know, this was another quarter where the pandemic had a huge impact on hotel demand. Scandic's average occupancy rate was 7.5%. We expect markets to recover soon, driven by domestic leisure when restrictions are eased as more people get vaccinated.



As we have communicated before, we expect occupancy to exceed last year