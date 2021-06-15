Jun 15, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Jens Mathiesen - Scandic Hotels Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, operator. And then good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining this short presentation. I'm here together with our CFO, Jan Johansson; and our Head of Investor Relations, Henrik Vikstrom. As you may recall, we said in our report for the first quarter in late April that we would give an update on market conditions today on June 15 since we thought visibility was so limited when we reported this report Q1.



We will start this with a very short presentation, and then we will open up for questions that you might have afterwards. So if you please turn to Page 2 for this brief summary.



Since we launched the Q1 report, we have seen improved