Q4 2021 Scandic Hotels Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you very much. Jens Mathiesen here. And welcome, everybody, to this morning call, and thank you for joining us on our presentation of Scandic's fourth quarter report. We start on Page 2 for a brief summary before I later on hand it over to Jan for the financial walk-through.



Our results continued to improve significantly compared to last year, and we are especially pleased with the strong cash flow during the quarter, with a net debt reduction of more than SEK 800 million in the quarter and SEK 1.3 billion in the past 6 months, however, supported by some positive one-off effects, which Jan will come back to.



The strengthening of demand that started during the summer last year