Feb 10, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Scandic Hotels Q4 2021 Report. Today, I am pleased to present Jens Mathiesen, President and CEO; and Jan Johansson, the CFO. (Operator Instructions) And please note that this call is being recorded.
Please begin, speakers.
Jens Mathiesen - Scandic Hotels Group AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you very much. Jens Mathiesen here. And welcome, everybody, to this morning call, and thank you for joining us on our presentation of Scandic's fourth quarter report. We start on Page 2 for a brief summary before I later on hand it over to Jan for the financial walk-through.
Our results continued to improve significantly compared to last year, and we are especially pleased with the strong cash flow during the quarter, with a net debt reduction of more than SEK 800 million in the quarter and SEK 1.3 billion in the past 6 months, however, supported by some positive one-off effects, which Jan will come back to.
The strengthening of demand that started during the summer last year
Q4 2021 Scandic Hotels Group AB Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 10, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...