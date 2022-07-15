Q2 2022 Scandic Hotels Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

We have with us Jens Mathiesen, President and CEO; and Asa Wiren, CFO.



Jens Mathiesen - Scandic Hotels Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning for our presentation of Scandic's report for the second quarter of 2022.



If you start turning to Page 2, I will take you through the brief summary of the results. As you all know, we did a pre-announcement on the 9th of June due to the surprisingly strong financial development where we said that we expected net sales for the second quarter of SEK 5.2 billion to SEK 5.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the range of SEK 1 billion and SEK 1.1 billion. The actual adjusted EBITDA ended up at SEK 1.83 billion, which is the highest quarterly result ever for Scandic.

