Q3 2022 Scandic Hotels Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jens Mathiesen - Scandic Hotels Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, operator, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Scandic's third quarter presentation. My name is Jens Mathiesen. I'm the CEO of Scandic, and I'm here together with Asa Wiren, our CFO. And we are looking very much forward to take you through the highlights of the quarter.



So please turn to Page 2. I'm very pleased to present another record quarter where both our net sales and adjusted EBITDA reached new all-time high levels for a single quarter, as sales ended up to a level of close to SEK 6 billion and we delivered an adjusted EBITDA of SEK 1.2 billion. The main drivers of the result were a combination of a strong market with good demand, both from corporate and