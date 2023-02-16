Q4 2022 Scandic Hotels Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Scandic Hotels Group Q4 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jens Mathiesen. Please go ahead.
Jens Mathiesen - Scandic Hotels Group AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you very much, operator, and then good morning, everyone and thank you for joining Scandic's fourth quarter presentation. My name is Jens Mathiesen, I'm the CEO of Scandic, and I'm together with Asa Wiren, our CFO. We will talk you through the quarter and the full year result. So with that, please jump into Page 2.
I am very pleased to present a solid fourth quarter that concludes a strong year. Net sales reached SEK 5.2 billion, which is actually an increase of almost 40% compared with Q4 last year and 8% or approximately SEK 400 million higher than what we saw in Q4 2019. We also delivered an improved result compared with last year with an adjusted EBITDA of SEK 476 million. The main drivers of the result were a
