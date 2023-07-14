Q2 2023 Scandic Hotels Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Jens Mathiesen - Scandic Hotels Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone, and first of all, also thank you all of you for joining Scandic's presentation of the second quarter 2023 on a busy reporting day. My name is Jens Mathiesen, and I'm the CEO of Scandic and like always together with me, I have Ãsa WirÃ©n, our CFO, and we will take you through the quarter together.



Firstly, I would like to start off with wishing everyone at Scandic a happy birthday because today, actually, Scandic turns 60 years. It's been 6 decades since we on July 14, 1963, opened our first Esso Motorhotell in LaxÃ¥ in Sweden. So we have actually gone from one hotel, you would say, one roadside hotel to 269 hotels in operation in 6 markets with nearly 56,000 hotel rooms and over 19,000 team members. This is quite an achievement. Therefore, both Ãsa and I are maybe a bit extra happy today to present the second quarter on this 60th birthday.



With that said, please turn to Page 2, and we'll jump straight into some highlights of