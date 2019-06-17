Jun 17, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Good day and welcome to the Kier conference call.



Andrew Davies - Kier Group PLC - CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. It's Andrew Davies here, as he said, Chief Executive of Kier. I am here with Bev Dew, our Chief Financial Officer. So we issued a [RNS] this morning where we've announced a strategic review which we announced in April with three objectives. Firstly, to simplify the Group; secondly, we want to better allocate capital resources across the Group; and finally, we want to identify additional steps to improve our cash generation and to deleverage the balance sheet.



I was always keen that this review had to have pace and plus the ongoing speculation around the Group in recent times has meant that we further accelerated this review over the past month and are today announcing its conclusions. We're also taking this opportunity to provide an update on the Group's indebtedness.



