Full Year 2019 Kier Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Sep 19, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Sep 19, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Andrew O. B. Davies

Kier Group plc - CEO & Executive Director

* Beverley E. J. Dew

Kier Group plc - Finance Director & Executive Director



Conference Call Participants

* Alastair Robert Stewart

Progressive Equity Research Limited - Analyst

* Andrew Nussey

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst

* Howard David Seymour

Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Director of Equity Analysis

* Joe Brent

Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Head of Research and Equity Analyst

* Saravana Bala

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Associate

* Stephen Joseph Rawlinson

Applied Value Limited - Director & Analyst



Andrew O. B. Davies - Kier Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good to go. Okay. So good morning,