Sep 17, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
Andrew O. B. Davies - Kier Group plc - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. If I can make some introductions, I'm Andrew Davies, the Chief Executive Kier Group plc. And I'm joined today by Simon Kesterton, our Chief Financial Officer.
I'll walk you through the full year results presentation, and there will be an opportunity for question and answers at the end of the presentation. And if I could ask, if there's any background noise, I could request all participants to place microphones on mute if they're not talking. So thank you for that.
So if we go on into the substance of the presentation, obviously, the disclaimer. And the agenda we'll cover today at the presentation, I'll talk through the highlights of the full year 2020. I will then hand over to Simon, who will talk you through the group's financial performance. This will be followed by an operational update and then a question-and-answer session.
So if we start by turning to the results summary and the key highlights for the financial year 2020. This slide sets out those
Full Year 2020 Kier Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 17, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...