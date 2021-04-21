Apr 21, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Andrew O. B. Davies - Kier Group plc - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. I'm Andrew Davies, Chief Executive of Kier Group, and I'm joined today by Simon Kesterton, our Chief Financial Officer.
There's the disclaimer, and if we move on to the results.
Today, we will walk you through our interim results for the 6 months through December 2020 as well as an overview of the past 2 years since I joined. At the end of the presentation, there will be an opportunity for questions and answers.
So this slide sets out our key highlights for the period. It's been a very strong half year, both financially and operationally despite the impact of COVID-19 in quarter 1. It also details the significant progress we've made on all of those actions I outlined in our June 2019 strategic review. And finally, it outlines the final piece of the jigsaw with the proposed equity raise.
We have returned to profitability, which has been reported at GBP 29 million, with a margin improvement to 2.9%. This profit has converted into GBP 19 million of
Half Year 2021 Kier Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 21, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...