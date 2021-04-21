Half Year 2021 Kier Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Andrew O. B. Davies - Kier Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. I'm Andrew Davies, Chief Executive of Kier Group, and I'm joined today by Simon Kesterton, our Chief Financial Officer.



There's the disclaimer, and if we move on to the results.



Today, we will walk you through our interim results for the 6 months through December 2020 as well as an overview of the past 2 years since I joined. At the end of the presentation, there will be an opportunity for questions and answers.



So this slide sets out our key highlights for the period. It's been a very strong half year, both financially and operationally despite the impact of COVID-19 in quarter 1. It also details the significant progress we've made on all of those actions I outlined in our June 2019 strategic review. And finally, it outlines the final piece of the jigsaw with the proposed equity raise.



We have returned to profitability, which has been reported at GBP 29 million, with a margin improvement to 2.9%. This profit has converted into GBP 19 million of