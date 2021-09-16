Full Year 2021 Kier Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 16, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Andrew O. B. Davies - Kier Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us here today, and thank you for so many of you joining us in person. It's good to see you all after such a long period in time. Also, a very warm welcome to those of you who are joining the webcast and are on the call. We'll cover logistics of how we do Q&A a little bit later.



So I'm Andrew Davies. I'm the Chief Executive of Kier Group, and I'm joined today by Simon Kesterton to my right, who's our Chief Financial Officer.



So if we just bounce through the disclaimer, and we move on to the results summary. So we'll walk you through the highlights of the results for the 12 months to the 30th of June 2021. I'll then hand you over to Simon to talk you through the Group's financial performance. This will be followed by an operational update and a walk through our sustainability framework, which I'll give you. And then at the end of it, there will be an opportunity for Q&A for those in the room and for those who are online or on the webcast as well. And that will