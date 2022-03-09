Half Year 2022 Kier Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 09, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Corporate Participants

Andrew O. B. Davies

Kier Group plc - CEO & Executive Director

Simon John Kesterton

Kier Group plc - CFO & Executive Director



Conference Call Participants

Andrew Nussey

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst

Joe Brent

Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Head of Research and Analyst of Support Services & Special Situations

Jonathan William Charles Coubrough

Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst



Andrew O. B. Davies - Kier Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



We're good to go? Okay. So good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our half year results presentation. It's great to see so many people in the room here in person. Also, I could extend a welcome to those joining us via the webcast or on audio. I'm Andrew Davies. I'm the Chief